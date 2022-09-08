Find out how much Thomaz Costa will pay for a social media team

Confirmed in A Fazenda 14, actor Thomaz Costa has invested a lot of money for the team that will take care of his social networks while he is confined to the reality show.
The LeoDias column discovered that the former Carousel will pay R$ 10 thousand monthly to his adms (social media) who will take care of all his social media from September to December.
0
Thomaz, who has already participated in Ilha Record, didn’t spare any money because his idea is to “change” his image before the public that knew him only through the controversies with exes and his OnlyFans account.
Stay in!
To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.