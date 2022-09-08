Find out how much Thomaz Costa will pay for a social media team

Confirmed in A Fazenda 14, actor Thomaz Costa has invested a lot of money for the team that will take care of his social networks while he is confined to the reality show.

The LeoDias column discovered that the former Carousel will pay R$ 10 thousand monthly to his adms (social media) who will take care of all his social media from September to December.

Thomas Costa and ex-affair

Sophia Barclay and Thomaz Costareproduction

Thomaz Costa leaves Onlyfans

Thomaz Costa leaves OnlyFans and made a healing reportreproduction

Thomaz Costa and his mother, LucianaThomaz Costa and his mother, Luciana

Thomaz and his mother, who doesn’t accept the actor’s new ventureMounting

Thomaz Costa apologizes for fireworksThomaz Costa apologizes for fireworks

Thomas CostaPlayback / Instagram

Nadja Pessoa and Thomaz Costa
THOMAZ COSTA on Record Island

Thomas Costa TV Record/Disclosure

Thomaz Costa DJ Zullu

DJ Zullu and Thomaz Costareproduction

Thomas Costa

He is an actor and singerReproduction / Instagram

Thomas Costa

Thomas CostaReproduction / Instagram

Larissa Manoela and Thomaz Costa

Larissa already dated Thomaz Costareproduction

Thomaz, who has already participated in Ilha Record, didn’t spare any money because his idea is to “change” his image before the public that knew him only through the controversies with exes and his OnlyFans account.

