First Atrial Appendix Occlusion in Piauí is performed at Hospital Unimed Primavera | SOS Unimed

Last Saturday, September 3rd, the first Left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion from Piaui. The highly complex procedure, unprecedented in the state, was conducted by the team of cardiologist specialist in cardiac arrhythmias, Dr. Jônatas Melo (CRM-5414), Unimed Teresina member.

He explains that surgery is indicated for cases of cardiac arrhythmias, where patients have an increased risk of clots with the potential to cause a stroke. “To avoid this type of situation, most use anticoagulant medication. However, some patients have side effects and cannot make use of this medication”, explains the specialist.

Dr. Jonatas Melo cooperated with Unimed Teresina. — Photo: Yago Almeida

In these cases, the most effective procedure is Atrial Appendix Occlusion, which is an implant of a kind of plug, as detailed by Dr. Jônatas: “We brought to the HUP the first case of implantation of a device in the left atrial appendage, which is where clots originate. The objective is to prevent the spread of these thrombi so that the patient is protected for a long time against this terrible disease that is stroke”.

The procedure was performed on a 72-year-old patient who also suffered from atrial fibrillation. The occlusion was performed without the need to open the chest, through catheterization with general anesthesia. A catheter was inserted into a vein in the patient’s groin and, with the aid of imaging devices, the prosthesis was fixed at the entrance of the appendix.

First Atrial Appendix Occlusion in Piauí was performed at the HUP. — Photo: Yago Almeida

The arrhythmia treatment and appendix occlusion procedure was a success, lasting about 3h30. The main benefit to the patient is the reduction of stroke risk. In addition to implanting the device, the patient also underwent atrial fibrillation ablation, where radiofrequency is emitted to heat and destroy heart tissue that causes an abnormal rhythm in the heart, atrial fibrillation. After the procedure, the patient was observed in the ICU, being discharged 48 hours after the procedure.

Physicians team during Atrial Appendage Occlusion. — Photo: Yago Almeida

The team that participated in the 1st Atrial Appendix Occlusion in Piauí were: Dr. Jônatas Melo – 1st Surgeon; Dr. Antenor Portela – Assistant surgeon; Dr. Thiago Nunes – Echocardiographer; Dr. Edilene Rocha- Anesthesiologist; Dr. Énio Guérios – Specialist in prosthesis; Hildefonso de Paula – Nurse; nursing technicians – Paulo Leonardo and Jessicka Lina.

Unimed Primavera Hospital and Ilhotas Unit

Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)