Fla fan who harassed reporter is detained and will await custody

After testifying at the Maracanã police station, the Flamengo fan who harassed ESPN reporter Jessica Dias live, underwent a trial at the stadium’s Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) and was detained. He will now undergo a custody hearing to find out whether he will remain in prison or await trial on parole.

The citizen is in the company of a minor child (17 years old), and ESPN and Flamengo’s lawyers made themselves available to provide all assistance to the young man during the period. They are residents of Rio Bonito, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. Her mother is still in her hometown.

In an informal conversation with the press, the boy, very scared, apologized to journalists on behalf of his father.

Jessica Dias’ father later arrived at the scene to accompany his daughter. The reporter, very shaken, already testified and was released home.

ESPN cameramen André e Bandeira, supervisor Sérgio Koln, and commentator Pedro Ivo Almeida were at the police station at all times helping the reporter, as well as the channel’s legal department.

Flamengo’s lawyers present also made themselves available for any help. The club, earlier, had also issued an official note repudiating the harassment.

The name of the stalker has not yet been released by the police.

In addition to the episode of harassment involving Jéssica Dias, the Maracanã police station also recorded an apprehension of about 200 mortars outside the stadium, flares, in addition to a money changer who was selling seven complimentary tickets.