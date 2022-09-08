Flamengo can be 1st undefeated champion of Libertadores since 2012

Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield -ARG 2-1, in a comeback, this Wednesday (7th), at Maracanã, and confirmed their already expected classification for the final of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. In the first leg, in Buenos Aires, Rubro-Negro won again on the return trip and went to their third final of the South American competition in the last four years — they were champions in 2019 and runner-up in 2021.

Without losing in this current edition, Flamengo reaches the decision with 12 unbeaten games and, if champion, will be the first, after ten years, to win the competition unbeaten — the last was Corinthians, from Tite, in 2012. .

In the victory over Vélez, striker Pedro was once again the highlight of the team when he scored the first goal and gave the pass to the second, made by Marinho. Scorer of three goals against Vélez in the first leg, Pedro scored his 12th goal in the 2012 edition, isolating himself even more in the competition’s top scorer.

In addition, Pedro became the third Brazilian with the most goals in a single edition of Libertadores, alongside Célio (12 goals, in 1967, for Nacional-URU and Jardel, 12 goals for Grêmio, in 1995). Only Palhinha (13 goals for Cruzeiro, in 1976) and Luizão (15 goals for Corinthians, in 2000), scored more goals.

Flamengo will go in search of the third championship of Libertadores on October 29, in Guayaquil, and will face Athletico Paranaense, repeating the duel of the quarterfinals of the 2002 Copa do Brasil, won by Flamengo. In the history of the red-black duel, this will be the second final between them. In 2013, Flamengo won the Copa do Brasil over Hurricane.

