Flamengo wins Vlez again and decides Libertadores against Athletico

photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Pedro scored Flamengo’s first goal against Vlez this Wednesday (7/9) Flamengo confirmed this Wednesday, at Maracan, their spot in the 2022 Libertadores final. With a 2-1 victory over Vlez Sarsfield, Rubro-Negro added 6-1 on aggregate and will decide the continental title for the third time since 2019.

Lucas Pratto opened the scoring in the first half and Pedro left everything even before the break. In the second stage, Marinho turned the game around and set the score. Qualified, Flamengo will face Athletico Paranaense, who eliminated Palmeiras in the other semifinal, on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The game started with both teams acting similarly, trying to maintain compaction and standing behind the ball line when the opponent had possession. Flamengo was in no hurry and Vlez showed patience to force Rubro-Negro’s mistake.

The duel between Flamengo and Vlez

The duel was balanced and both teams came close to the goal a few times, but without giving the goalkeepers any trouble.

Vlez pressed hard to try to get the ball back on the midline and, at 20, Vidal was disarmed. The Argentines advanced in speed and Janson received on the left and crossed low to the middle of the area. The defender took a nap and Lucas Pratto entered the cart and pushed into the net.

The goal made Flamengo move more on the field while Vlez did not change his posture. The Brazilian team increased its offensive production and started to prowl more around the opponent’s area and press for a draw.

At 41, Everton Ribeiro received from Rodinei on the right and raised diagonally in the area. Pedro, almost on his back, headed and covered Burin, leveling the score at Maracan.

Rubro-Negro turns in the second half

The second half starts with quicker moves and the first yellow cards are dealt. In order to prevent one sending off per second yellow, coach Dorival Jnior decided to change the team. The yellowed Filipe Lus and Vidal gave way to Ayrton Lucas and Pulgar. Another one who left the field was Everton Cebolinha, who didn’t have a good start, for Marinho’s entry.

And it was the striker who came off the bench that turned the score around. Joo Gomes stole the ball in the midline and played for Pedro in the middle. The striker cut to the middle with a touch between the marker’s legs and sent it to Marinho, who dominated in the area line and hit the goal with no defense for Burin.

Like Dorival, Medina also made several substitutions and Vlez slowed down. Flamengo took control of the game and had no trouble holding the lead on the scoreboard.

TECHNICAL SHEET

FLAMENGO 2 X 1 VLEZ SARSFIELD-ARG

Place: Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: Wednesday, September 07, 2022

schedule: 21:30 (Brasilia)

referee: Piero Maza (CHI)

Assistants: Alejandro Molina (CHI) and Claudio Urrutia (CHI)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

public: 61,519 paying (66,635 gifts)

Income: BRL 5,522,336.00

Yellow cards: Filipe Luis, Vidal (Fla); Garayalde, Brizuela (Vlez)



goals:

FLAMENGO: Pedro, at 41min of the 1st time; Marinho, at 22min of the 2nd half

VLEZ: Lucas Pratto, at 20 min of the 1st half

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luis (Ayrton Lucas); Joo Gomes, Arturo Vidal (Pulgar) and Everton Ribeiro (Varela); Arrascaeta (Diego Ribas), Pedro and Everton (Marinho)

technician: Dorival Junior

VLEZ SARSFIELD: Burin, Jara, De Los Santos, Brizuela and Ortega; Garayalde, Cseres, Florentn (Osorio), Orellano (Fernndez) and Janson (Castro); Lucas Pratto (Walter Bou)

technician: Alexander Medina