Fluminense’s base jewel plays and gives letter assistance in the under-20; video | fluminense

Fluminense beat Cabofriense 4-0, this Wednesday, in Los Larios, for the first game of the round of 16 of the OPG Tournament for the under-20. The tricolor victory was commanded by shirt 10 Arthur, who scored one of the goals and even gave an almanac assist for Thiago to score (see in the video) . The other goals were scored by Isaac and John Kennedy, who returned to the under-20.

Fluminense base athlete makes almanac play for under-20 goal

Arthur’s move took place in the 23rd minute of the second half, when Fluminense was winning 3-0. The shirt 10 received in the area, dribbled a marker and the goalkeeper, then gave a letter pass that dismantled three more players. Then Thiago sent it to the net.

1 of 3 Arthur celebrates with his teammates — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense Arthur celebrates with his teammates — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense

One of the main promises of the current generation of Xerém, Arthur has been standing out in the under-20. Recently, shirt 10 also scored a great goal in a game against Nova Iguaçu, in the semifinal of Carioca Sub-20. (See in the video)

Fluminense thrashes Nova Iguaçu and advances to the Carioca U-20 semifinals

With the result, Fluminense opened a good lead in the round of 16 of the competition. The Moleques de Xerém will face Cabofriense again for the return game next Wednesday, at 15:00, at CTVL.

