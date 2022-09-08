Food aid: withdrawal after 60 days is vetoed

Last Monday, September 5, current President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that changes the rules of Food Aid. However, this occurred with some vetoes.

Thus, the publication of the sanction took place in the edition of the Official Gazette of the Union last Monday.

In this sense, one of the vetoes relates to the possibility of withdrawal by the worker. That is, in the event that the Food Allowance is not used within the 60-day period.

Initially, the rapporteur of the subject in the Chamber, deputy Paulinho da Força, formulated a proposal in which the worker would receive the unused amount after a certain period. However, the text received criticism from several business owners of restaurants.

Through an official note at the end of July, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) reported that the change would pose a major threat to bars and restaurants throughout Brazil. Therefore, this would make the program not serve its purpose.

In the proposal that the National Congress approved at the beginning of last month, the possibility was withdrawn. However, if the worker was allowed to withdraw the unspent amount after the 60-day period, Bolsonaro vetoed it.

In addition, the current president also vetoed the restitution to union centrals of union contributions that the Union does not pass on to these bodies.

Provisional Measure of March spoke of Food Aid

In addition to this current legislation, in March the management issued a Provisional Measure on the values ​​of the Food Aid. Thus, in this one, there is a stipulation that the benefit amounts would not be used to pay expenses other than the purchase of food.

Then, the entire amount would be used to pay for meals in restaurants and bars or also for the purchase of food in commercial establishments. That is, like markets and grocery stores, for example. The text was approved by the Federal Senate on August 3rd.

When establishing the MP, therefore, the government stated that the amounts were being used to pay other bills, such as electricity and cable TV.

After the veto, Bolsonaro justified that “the possibility of withdrawing the food allowance amounts could induce the payment of this benefit as a salary composition value, perceived as an indistinct remuneration portion, unrelated to its food purpose and on which taxation would be levied, for example. deduction of profit for purposes of calculating the Corporate Income Tax”.

What changes with the new Food Aid law?

First, it is important to remember that there was a veto on the possibility of withdrawing the amount not used by the worker after the 60-day period.

Thus, the president of Abrasel PR, Luciano Ferreira Bartolomeu, understands that the modification of the proposal was a victory for the sector of bars and restaurants.

“We understand that this veto was important because, if this resource were made available in currency, Brazilians would end up paying debts. The purpose of the VA, since its creation, was to provide food for the worker’s lunch”, says Bartolomeu.

So, when the new law comes into force, in May next year, it will have new rules.

One of them, therefore, has to do with portability. As of May 2023, the beneficiary will be able to choose the operator of his Food Aid.

In this sense, many entrepreneurs in the bar and restaurant sector fear that the action will cause the use of cashback applications and other discounts to negatively impact the sector.

“This, in the end, ends up becoming a cost for our sector, which will certainly end up on the menu, whose prices increase. The consumer, then, does not gain from this, and neither does our sector. In fact, only the company that attracted this worker wins”, reported the national president of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

In addition, another modification will be the interoperability. The proposal establishes that commercial establishments will be able to accept all card brands. However, it is not yet known whether action will be mandatory.

Finally, the new proposal also establishes the imposition of fines for companies that accept the Food Aid card for the purchase of products and goods not related to the food sector. These, then, may vary from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 50 thousand.

New law also regulates teleworking

The opinion that the Federal Senate approved, in addition to Food Aid, also defines new rules for teleworking (or remote work).

In this sense, the provision of services through this modality must be expressly included in the individual employment contract.

In addition, the new rules of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) are:

Employers do not need to control the number of hours worked by employees hired by production or task;

The presence of the employee in the work environment to perform specific tasks does not detract from remote work;

The contract may provide for the hours and means of communication between the employee and his employer. However, it is important to ensure legal rest periods;

The use of infrastructure and digital tools by the employee outside the workday does not constitute time available,

The work regime may also apply in the case of apprentices and interns;

The teleworking regime is not the same as the position of telemarketing or teleservice operator;

Employees who telework outside the country are subject to Brazilian legislation. However, there is an exception in case of specific legislation or agreement between the parties;

The employer will not be responsible for the expenses for the in-person return of the employee who lives outside the headquarters, unless otherwise agreed;

Priority will be given to telecommuting employees with a disability and with a child or child up to four years of age under judicial custody.

In this way, Brazilian workers must pay attention to the new rules on Food Aid and teleworking. With these new rules, it is possible to change the way in which he exercises his employment contract, if there is an agreement with the employer.