For judge, aggressor and girlfriend ‘planned’ attack on Cristina Kirchner – 07/09/2022

The failed attack on Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner was the product of “planning and prior agreement” between the aggressor and his girlfriend, according to the indictment court document released on Wednesday (7).

Fernando Sabag Montiel, who on Thursday night pointed a gun less than a meter from Kirchner’s head when she was surrounded by supporters, and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, both detained, were indicted for “having tried to kill Cristina Kirchner”. , counting on planning and prior agreement between them”, says the text by judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, published by various media, including the official news agency Télam.

Last Thursday night, Montiel pointed her gun less than a meter from Kirchner’s head as she was surrounded by well-wishers waiting outside her residence to express support after a 12-year plea. imprisonment and for the loss of their rights to hold public office by the Public Ministry in a trial for alleged corruption.

The 35-year-old aggressor and his 23-year-old girlfriend are the only ones arrested so far, accused of attempted murder of the former president (2007-2015).

The justice also keeps five friends of the detainees under scrutiny, all cotton candy street vendors, to determine if they had any role in the act. All testified as witnesses, but were forced to hand over their cell phones.

The judge’s indictment is provisional. She has 10 days from the questioning statement to decide whether or not to prosecute the accused.

On Tuesday, Montiel was subpoenaed to expand on the testimony given last Friday, but at both hearings he refused to testify; he would only have said that his girlfriend “had nothing to do” with either the attempted murder or the planning, according to judicial sources.

Uliarte, in turn, whose image was captured by security cameras near the crime scene at the time of the attack, said he was just accompanying his boyfriend.

In an interview with a television channel before being detained, the young woman stated that she had not met her boyfriend in the 48 hours before the attack.

According to the indictment, Uliart was nearby and it was possible to determine that the couple had had the weapon used in the failed attack since before Aug. The weapon was seized by police at the scene.

In the document, the judge stated that the two acted “taking advantage of the state of indefensibility” of Kirchner “generated by the crowd”.

Montiel cocked the .38-caliber Bersa pistol aimed at Kirchner’s head, but for a reason that has not yet been clarified, the bullets did not fire, as the vice president greeted her followers in front of her residence.

In the melee, Kirchner apparently didn’t realize he was the target of the gun and continued autographing books for a few minutes before entering his home, while some supporters held the assailant at the scene to allow police arrest.

On Wednesday, the government removed part of the police officers who are part of the deputy’s security, considering that they “did not have the level that was expected to have”, reported the Telam agency.

