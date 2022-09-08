“Full show of the new career”

Simone has the opportunity to have a fresh start after splitting from the duo Simone and simaria. The end of the lineup took fans by surprise, but they are currently knowing how to better deal with the end of the set. However, the two have made it clear that they intend to pursue their respective solo careers.

At least that’s what everyone expected. This is because this week, Simone announced, on October 11, that she will take the stage to sing with the singer. Priscila Sennawhich will burn new DVD in Recife, Pernambuco. The disclosures inform that it will be the first time that Simone will make a “complete show of her new solo career”.

Priscilla thanked her friend for her presence and celebrated that the former duo of simaria accepted the invitation. “I’m happy and excited to have you being part of another chapter of my story!“, wrote the artist. It is worth mentioning that even after the end of the duo, Simone was in charge of fulfilling the schedule of shows left by the formation.

Rock in Rio

Recently, the singer was asked by a follower why she was not present in the Rock in Rio, as the festival is known for hosting famous personalities. “I think the event is incredible, but I’ll leave it for the day I go to sing there. Have you ever thought about seeing the people singing a suffering?”, he told in the social networks.