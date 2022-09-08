Futures Ibovespa rises and dollar falls on the return of the holiday, reflecting the rise in ADRs the day before; ECB and Powell on the radar

On the return of the Independence holiday on Wednesday (7), when the Brazilian Stock Exchange was closed, the Ibovespa futures contract for October recorded a rise of 0.98% this Thursday (8), at 111,685 points, at 9:17 am (Brasilia time). In the foreign exchange market, the dollar futures contract for the same month dropped 0.72%, to R$5.224, while the commercial dollar was down 0.86%, to R$5.192 in the purchase and sale.

Abroad, attention turned to the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank (ECB), at 9:15 am, and, later, to the speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, at 10:10 am, at a conference on monetary policy.

The Governing Council today decided to increase the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. According to the monetary authority, “this important step anticipates the transition from the extremely accommodative level prevailing in key interest rates to levels that will ensure a return of inflation to the 2% medium-term objective established by the ECB. Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council expects, at the next meetings, to raise interest rates again to mitigate demand and prevent the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations”, he highlighted.

Meanwhile, investors here are passing on the performance of ADRs (American depositary receipts), receipts for shares of Brazilian companies traded on US stock exchanges during the holiday. The Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index, which brings together the main Brazilian companies listed on the B3 with share receipts traded in the US, rose 1.16%, quoted at 17,090 points. The EWZ ETF, meanwhile, was up 0.96% at $30.54.

The day before, stock markets in the United States closed higher after a recent sharp drop, favored in this session by the drop in US Treasury yields, while investors await more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

The highlights of the rise among Brazilian stocks were the ADRs of Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4), which rose 7.71% and 9.83% respectively with the fall in oil (which closed below US$ 90 a barrel for the first time since February), while Petrobras’ assets (PETR3;PETR4) closed close to stability.

Vale’s ADRs (VALE3) rose 1.07% the day before. On Thursday, the rise in iron ore futures contracts on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges is set to echo after the Chinese city of Zhengzhou said it would start building stalled housing projects, offering some relief to markets worried about sluggish steel demand in China. China. It was up 3.1% at 706 yuan ($101.54) a tonne after hitting its strongest level since Aug. 30 at 708.50 yuan.

Local markets resume post-holiday operations this Thursday with investors also eyeing the political and electoral impact of the September 7 demonstrations, when president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sought to transform the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence in demonstrations of force for its campaign by taking thousands of supporters to the streets in electoral acts.

Ibovespa

“It continues in lateralization and still only has characteristics of correction of the last high movement. Resistance at 114,200 if broken confirms a new bullish move and the next objective would be at 121,500. Support at 109,000 for now holds the price.

Dollar

“Very good bar with buying strength on Tuesday, suggests another strong bullish move if today breaks Tuesday’s high. And the next resistance region is at R$5.36 and R$5,400, which if it breaks we can expect to test the previous high at 5,600. There is still no defined trend in the very short term”.

(with Reuters)

