Gabriel Diniz’s ex-fiancée marries in a luxurious wedding

Gabriel Diniz’s ex-fiancée marries in a luxurious ceremony

Nothis Tuesday (06), the digital influencer Karoline Calheiros got married in a lavish ceremony. She is ex-fiancée of singer Gabriel Diniz when he died in a tragic accident in the year 2019.

On her Instagram profile, she showed details of her marriage with businessman Tom Santos. “Love you my love! Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world! Everything was amazing! Just imagining that we had nothing to do with it, I am so happy at home with the woman of my life!” she declared.

On the special date, she wore a straight and simple dress with a long veil. Wearing a bouquet of natural flowers, the bride appeared smiling in the clicks made after the ceremony was over.

Singer was recently honored by Wesley Safadão

It is worth mentioning that Gabriel Diniz was recently remembered by singer Wesley Safadão, making a publication on the internet to honor his friend.

On the day the singer would have turned 31, Thyane Dantas’ husband prepared a video with some scenes. In the publication, photos of the moments lived were shared.

“What we all really wanted was for you to be here today, but we will continue to remember you always with great joy, we still miss you here very much, but also grateful for the opportunity we had to live with such a special guy and full of light like you. Happy birthday, GD”, declared Wesley about Gabriel Diniz in the publication’s caption.