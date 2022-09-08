Gabriel Diniz’s ex-fiancée marries: ‘Love and nothing else’

Ex-fiancée of singer Gabriel Diniz, Karoline Calheiros shows the photos of her wedding with businessman Tom Santos

The digital influencer Karoline Calheiroswho is the singer’s ex-fiancée Gabriel Diniz (1990 – 2019), is married! She walked down the aisle this week with the manager Tom Santos in a lavish and enchanting ceremony attended by friends and family.

Karoline was Gabriel Diniz’s fiancée when he died in a plane crash in 2019. She moved the artist’s fans with her emotion at his wake.

Now, she has fallen in love again and formed a new family. “Love, love, love and nothing more!”, she said while showing her wedding photos. Her husband also paid tribute to the young woman. “Love you my love! Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world! Everything was amazing! Just imagining that we had nothing to do with each other, I am very happy to marry the woman of my life.”he said.

Karoline Calheiros paid tribute to Gabriel Diniz

Karoline Calheiros continued to pay tribute to her ex-fiancé, Gabriel Diniz, after his death. On the day they completed two years of his death, she shared a message about the mass and talked about missing the artist.

“Another year of homesickness, but another moment to be grateful and express his importance to us! God is with our Gabriel”, she said.

