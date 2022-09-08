Gabriel Diniz’s father sends a message after the singer’s ex gets married

Gabriel Diniz’s father, Cizinato Diniz spoke after the singer’s ex-fiancée got married. The businessman defended his ex-daughter-in-law and said that what they lived through will never be erased.

“I discovered the beauty of life, going through all the stages, always looking for the best color, the best smile, the best company, the best moments, because life is better with them all together, a toast to Karoline, a toast to a new family and a toast to love” wrote Gabriel Diniz’s father.

“I would like to thank all of you, one by one intimately, for the affection and respect for her and our family and to say that God in his infinite perfection took Gabriel from us, but kindly introduced us to this family earlier, through Gabriel’s hands so that that we could be loved, because these families refer to him, who was so wanted by all of us, but that day by day, together, we share the stories, the moments lived with him and at the same time his presence among us, by the force of love , which is present in the full happiness of the other”vented the businessman.

“We came to this world with packages and missions that we sometimes don’t understand, but that over time we see are simpler than we imagined; which is to serve and improve the lives of others, and that is to love without conditions, just to love, be and make happy and that’s it, may God give the desired peace to each one in their hearts. A big kiss”, closed Gabriel Diniz’s father.

