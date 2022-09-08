Game Pass family plan leaked; know more

Popular in the world of gamers, the Microsoft subscription, available on both consoles and computers, may be having quite a novelty for consumers.

See too: Reason to go online: Mobile games can have health benefits

The family model, very popular in the world of subscribers, especially in the world of streaming where sharing values ​​the plan and becomes preferable over other options and Microsoft seems to have realized the same.

What was the leak?

On August 27th (Saturday), through Twitter, a page focused on Microsoft content updates, most often focused on the Xbox system, leaked a photo with the writing “Friends and Family”, right below the photo of the symbol. of Gamepass, translating, “Friends and Family”, implying that the subscription can be shared with more people simultaneously.

Novelty is good for franchise consumers on PC

The process is a facilitator for subscribers who play on the PC version of Game Pass, since they can’t play simultaneously as was possible on Xbox, each profile requires a subscriber. On the console, when an account is activated as “primary”, there is permission for the user to share their games with their friends and the Xbox Live Gold subscription.

The same happens with Game Pass, however, only one person can have the profile as the main one. The family plan is expected to support up to 4 people, in addition to the owner.

Game Pass prices and popular games

For gaming enthusiasts, the first month on PC costs R$5. Another popular version is Ultimate, which players can play on their cell phone or tablet via the cloud. In subsequent months, the subscription was fixed at R$29.

The subscription also includes EA Play and Live Gold. Hit games like the popular Xbox-exclusive Forza, Gears of War and Halo franchises can also be accessed on both platforms. The same happens with games produced by EA, such as the Battlefield saga, The Sims, and FIFA.