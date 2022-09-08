Gasoline price is lowest since February

the price of Gasoline continues to fall, which is a relief for Brazilians who have to deal with the general increase in products and services. According to the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, the average value of the fuel retreated to BRL 5.25 last week.

The 2.8% drop took the price to its lowest level since February, when gasoline cost R$5.17 a liter, on average. The weekly reduction was the ninth in a row.

Diesel also fell by about 2%, from R$7.05 to R$6.93 per liter. The value is the lowest since the week ended on June 18, when it was sold at R$ 6.91.

The sharpest weekly drop was that of ethanol, which now costs R$ 3.84 (-3.5%).

In June, gasoline and diesel reached the highest nominal price in the history of the ANP survey, which began in 2004. The current reductions are the result of measures such as limiting the ICMS rate on fuels, in addition to the drop in oil prices in the international market. .

Between July 20 and August 15, Petrobras made three cuts in the prices of gasoline sold at its refineries. Also in August, the company reduced the value of diesel sold to distributors twice.