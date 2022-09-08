Giovanna Ewbank comments on the case and supports Paulo André, after the influencer’s son received offensive messages

After the former participant of the BBB, Paulo Andreto go public exposing racist messages that her son received, the actress Giovanna Ewbank supported the athlete on their social networks. Netizens sent messages after the influencer posted photos with the child.

The case came weeks after Gio went through a similar situation in Portugal. On a trip with the family, including her husband Bruno Gagliasso, the couple’s eldest children, Titi and Blesswere targets of racist comments from a girl who passed by the place where everyone enjoyed the day.

In defense of the children, it was reported that Gio even slapped her twice, making the case commented on in Brazil. With Paulo André, the comments called his son, only 1 year old, “monkey” and “ridiculous”, being exposed by the same on his Twitter.

Disgusted with the situation, Gio went public to comment on the case and provide support to the ex-reality: “It really bothers you, Paulo André. But they will have to swallow”, he said in his Instagram stories. The followers showed support for the position and returned to criticize the offensive comments.