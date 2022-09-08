Globo duty that stopped Brazil is still a reason for tears

The news exposed on Globo’s Duty moved and caused devastation in the hearts of the public

Days, weeks and months go by, but the loss of one of the biggest phenomena in Brazilian music, without a doubt, will never be forgotten. On November 5, 2021, Brazil stopped and was moved to tears after the announcement of a plane crash with singer Marília Mendonça.

On the occasion, the Globe paralyzed the programming and entered with a duty Live. Initially, the information was that the eternal Queen of suffering had been rescued alive from the place and taken to a hospital in the region.

However, unfortunately, moments later the information was corrected and the news was given that everyone was still inside the aircraft. Gradually, the victims of the accident were being removed from the air vehicle and what Brazil feared to receive was confirmed by journalist Ana Paula Araújo, who was on duty at the time.

Emotional, the global journalist told viewers that Marília Mendonça could not resist the accident and had died. It was even possible to see live the exact moment when the 26-year-old singer was removed from the wreckage of the plane.

SADNESS REMAINS

Globo makes cut at BBB23 after backstage beef involving Bial and Renata Lo Prete Failure of Cara e Coragem generates fatigue at Globo and broadcaster gives up on reversing situation: “Throwed in the towel” Globo wanted a completely different cast of the ‘Pantanal’ remake; See who the actors would be

Ten months have passed since the fatal event, but the grip of the millions of fans of the singer who made history in country music remains. Often, the artist receives moving tributes from friends, family, and of course, lovers of her very successful work.