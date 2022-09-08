Gloria Groove shows last rehearsal before Rock in Rio and gives spoiler of tour that will launch at the festival | Rock in Rio

🎶 “Who is this girl in red, I came to the dance just to see…” 🎶 Gloria Groove ready to shine Rock in Rio! This Thursday, 9/8, she takes the Sunset Stage in her first solo performance at the festival. The singer took advantage of the holiday to do her last rehearsal before the show that, according to her, will change her career, and spoke exclusively to gshow about what she prepared. A spoiler: here comes a beating of hits! 💥
Gloria, who will take advantage of the festival’s energy to debut her new tour, called “Lady East Tour 2.0”, has selected a repertoire full of her greatest hits:
Leaving this last rehearsal of the Lady Leste Tour 2.0 for Rock in Rio, I come with the certainty that I am delivering a show that makes a great mention of my career and everything that contemplates the musical repertoire that people know as Gloria Groove.
— Gloria Groove
Gloria Groove, first drag in the Rock in Rio line-up, celebrates achievement ‘There is a career before and after’ — Photo: Instagram
First drag queen to go up on one of the official stages of Rock in Rio for a solo show, she believes that this performance will be a milestone in her career, and hopes that the public will have as much fun as she does to the sound of hits like “A Queda”, “Leilão “, “Doll” and “Red”.
I think after this show, nothing will ever be the same again. And I’m sure it will be a show for the whole family to watch together and have fun.
— Gloria Groove
Gloria’s first participation in Rock in Rio was in 2019, when she went up to the Sunset Stage, along with Linn da Quebrada, for a participation in Karol Conká’s show. Now, she promises to dominate with her entire stage!
🤘 See who else will sing at Rock in Rio on Thursday, 8/9:
Rock in Rio attractions on September 8