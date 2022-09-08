Google Play bans alternative versions of WhatsApp

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It was announced by Google Play (Android) the blocking of alternative versions of WhatsApp. Messaging apps that were the same as the original messenger brought more features.

Google Play Protect will block fake versions of WhatsApp, many of them have the tool that allows conversations to be transferred on many different devices, being a risk to users.

According to the head of Google Play Protect, Will Cathcart, these versions have hidden malware. In addition to apps being banned from the virtual store, users of these versions will have their accounts suspended.

New WhatsApp feature

The messaging app plans to update how temporary messages work. The intention is for the feature to be triggered even after messages are sent and viewed. Recently, temp messages need to be enabled so that they get deleted after a certain time.

With the update, users will be able to send photos, texts, videos, documents and audios temporarily, that is, it can disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, you will be allowed to mark several conversations to be deleted.

The feature is still in the testing phase and the option is hidden in a link in the temporary messages area. It is only necessary to touch the address of the link to be directed to the screen where the user will choose which conversations will have the messages deleted after the time defined in the settings is over.

The functionality is exclusive to WhatsApp Beta 2.22.16.8 for Android phones, but it may come to other versions of the app soon, but there is still no forecast for the definitive release.

WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp Beta is a different version of the messaging app that is only restricted to a restricted group of users. It is in this version that developers find bugs and test new features before releasing to others, so that casual problems do not reach the entire user base of the app.

