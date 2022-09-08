Government evaluates creating “FGTS consigned” to finance home

The Federal Government is evaluating the possibility of allowing the use of future resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to finance affordable housing. The information was released by the press on Wednesday (7). The idea is that citizens can indicate the balance as a guarantee when entering the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program.

The FGTS Futuro is what is called the forecast of resources that the formal worker will have if he continues to be employed. In this way, not the current balance is taken into account, but the one that may have in the near future. Also according to press information, the Government’s plan is to present the idea even before the presidential elections.

However, submitting the proposal does not mean that it will be implemented immediately. Soon after the Ministry of Regional Development presented the data, the text would still need approval by the FGTS Board of Trustees. Even if the text is accepted, it would still be necessary to wait a little longer.

As a general rule, even after possible approval by the Board of Trustees, it would take another 120 days for banks to be able to operate the measure. In short, even if the project is presented now, the first financing could only happen from the year 2023.

How it works?

Still based on press information, the Government’s idea is to allow the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program to use the FGTS Futuro as a calculation. The system would calculate how much each citizen would have in the Fund if they continued working.

In case of acceptance, the amounts are automatically blocked, so that they serve as a guarantee for the payment of the given loan. With the indication of the possibility of using the FGTS Futuro, the Ministry indicates that it will be able to increase by up to 80 thousand the number of units financed by the social program only in the first 12 months of validity.

In any case, members of the Ministry say behind the scenes that everything will also depend on the design that the Board of Trustees will give the document. Only from these details will the Government be able to draw a more accurate picture of projections.

“Of course, the FGTS deposit cannot be characterized as income. But how do I expand the income capacity of families? When the bank understands that, outside the normal income, it has one more component”, said the national secretary of Housing of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Alfredo dos Santos.

“The FGTS consignment could create a purchasing power that the person may not have to acquire his house”, he continued. “And whoever commits the FGTS to the installment will never accumulate the amount to try to anticipate the discharge”, he added.

FGTS today

The FGTS is an amount that the employer deposits every month in an individual and exclusive account of its employee. The idea is that he pays a balance that is equivalent to 8% of the worker’s salary.

Today, employees can use the FGTS to buy their own home in only three cases:

As input;

Payment of 12 installments (once a year, limited to 80% of the value of the installments);

In the amortization of the outstanding balance of the contract (once every two years).