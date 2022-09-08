Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s fiancee, appears with a video and makes an outburst

Graciele Lacerda, new to Zezé, vented on social media

On the morning of this Wednesday (07), Graciele Lacerda used social networks to vent with its thousands of fans.

In the stories of your official profile on Instagram, the bride of the country singer, Zezé Di Camargo, shared a video of a boy, named Ricardo Alvimfamous for making reflections on life, talking about ‘inspiring people’ and also getting criticism anyway.

“You inspire people who pretend not to see you, believe me. Don’t stop what you are doing, because if you do, you will be criticized. If you don’t, you will be criticized. People don’t want to support you, they want to talk and deep down, they admire what you do and wish they had the courage you have to inspire others. So don’t stop, keep going!”, said the boy during the video.

On the morning of this Wednesday (07), influencer Graciele Lacerda shared a photo next to a Porcherwhich for those who don’t know, is a horse breed.

“After the Yacht, now I have a Porcher,” wrote Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée in the caption, apparently quite happy with the new achievement.

In the image shared by her, the influencer is next to her horse, where she caresses the animal.

Graciele Lacerda’s publication garnered many likes and several comments from fans, who praised the animal.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful and very beautiful. Congratulations and may God bless you always! Kisses and I love you”, wrote a follower.

As well as a netizen, who also left a comment.

“How beautiful! The most beautiful of all Graciele! You deserve it so much!” she wrote.

