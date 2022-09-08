Graham Potter says ‘yes’, and Chelsea will pay BRL 96 million to sign new manager; see backstage

According to ESPN, Graham Potter has verbally agreed to take over as Chelsea manager.

Graham Potter got closer to being confirmed as new technician of Chelsea after reaching an agreement in principle to leave the Brightonaccording to sources confirmed to the ESPN.

The 47-year-old had long conversations on Wednesday night with Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after a period of pondering over the decision he would make in the face of the club’s onslaught.

The manager was supposed to hold the weekly pre-match press conference in Brighton on Thursday, but the event has been cancelled. The coach will bid farewell to players and staff before traveling to London to sign a contract.

Barring any last-minute complications, Potter will succeed Thomas Tuchel as the club’s manager and should be on the bench for Saturday’s match against Fulhamfor the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

While details have yet to be finalized, Graham Potter is expected to be alongside several members of the current coaching staff, including his assistant Billy Reid.

Chelsea have drawn up a list that included Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidanebut Potter was the club’s first choice.

Sources suggest that the French had no interest in training in England and, instead, is waiting for an opportunity to take up the role of France’s national team.

Chelsea will have to pay Brighton around 16 million pounds (BRL 96 million) to remove Graham Potter from the club, executing the termination clause provided for in the contract.

Brighton finished ninth last season in the Premier League with 51 points. That was the club’s highest score in the Premier League. The team are now fourth this season, above Chelsea, having won four of their first six games.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea’s new owners just three months after the owners completed the acquisition. The German could not resist 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagrebon Tuesday, at the premiere of Uefa Champions League.

Sources told the ESPN that Chelsea also intend to announce a sporting director to oversee the club’s transfer policy after Todd Boehly took an interim role following the departure of Marina Granovskaia.