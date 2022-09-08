Grêmio sells 26,000 tickets for Renato’s debut and projects 48,000 at the Arena | Guild

On Wednesday afternoon, the administration of Arena announced the sale of more than 26,000 tickets for Grêmio x Vasco, which will mark the debut of Renato in his fourth visit to the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

+ Renato anticipates concentration for the game with Vasco

The projection for next Sunday is to receive around 48,000 people in the stadium for the first time the coach will be on the bench. Ticket sales to the general public began on Wednesday.

So far, Grêmio beat the 50 thousand gifts in the 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro. The other game with a large audience was the victory over Ponte Preta, with almost 44 thousand people for Lucas Leiva’s debut.

Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

In the match with the miners, there were a series of incidents from the gates of the North Stand of the Arena to a fight inside the sector that came to interrupt the game in two moments. Both the club and the administration work on a logistics that reduces the problems.

Renato will make his debut in the duel with Vasco. In the victory over Vila Nova, last Friday, the coach participated in the distance game, with conversations with the interim César Lopes. In this match, there were just over 13 thousand people in the stadium.