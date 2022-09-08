Grêmio training: Renato must keep a mystery about the team to face Vasco | Guild

Renato Portaluppi commanded this Wednesday morning his second training session since his return to Grêmio. The coach is already starting to put his ideas into practice, but he should make a mystery about the team that will take the field against Vasco, on Sunday. Edilson underwent tests and was not diagnosed with injury, but remains in doubt.

This morning’s training was the last of the week with full access to the press. For the next two days, the activity will be open only during warm-up and on the eve of the game, Saturday, completely closed. That way, the coach will keep his first starting lineup a mystery.

The doubt is on account of the right-back Edilson. On Tuesday, the player left training early with pain in his right knee. On the same day, he underwent an imaging exam, which did not detect any injury. However, this Wednesday he didn’t go down to the lawn and stayed at the gym. For now, it’s doubtful.

As it had been on his first day of work in the field, Renato again did not outline the starting lineup on the field. But you can already see some ideas. For example, Thaciano has been training on the inside, as a midfielder. One of the possibilities would be for the player to play wide open on the right, but it doesn’t seem to be something the coach is considering, at least initially.

At the beginning of the work, assistant Alexandre Mendes proposed a different dynamic, without the ball, in which the players needed to position themselves in marked points. Exercise stimulates athletes’ decision-making. Afterwards, he led a passing activity in a small space.

The group was then split into two teams, with 13 players each. That’s when it was possible to notice some of the coach’s ideas, such as Thaciano’s positioning. In one of the breaks, Renato spoke separately with Diogo Barbosa, something the commander usually does on a daily basis.

In the last part of the morning, Renato commanded an attack against defense training, in which the coach himself made the cross in the area. And he ended the job with a submission activity, first outside the area and then a little closer.

Grêmio will concentrate for Sunday’s game from Friday, something unusual in recent times, as athletes usually concentrated on the eve of the match. For the next round, with the arrival of Renato, it will be two days before.

Tricolor welcomes Vasco on Sunday, the 11th, at Arena, in a match valid for the 29th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The team from Rio Grande do Sul occupies the third position of the table, with 47 points added.