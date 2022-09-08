Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) accelerates expansion plan and expects to open 300 stores by 2024

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) revised its projections for the number of stores to be opened by 2024, according to a material fact published on Tuesday (6).

The company decided to accelerate the opening of proximity stores and foresee the opening of up to 300 units by 2024, of which 50 in the supermarket format and 250 in the proximity store format.

According to the note, the focus on the proximity format is due to the greater potential for points of sale in cities where GPA already has a presence, further capitalizing on its logistics network, in addition to requiring a lower investment (Capex) than other formats, the which should generate a faster and more effective return to GPA.

For this year, the retailer expects to open 75 stores, 24 of which are Extra Hiper conversions, 6 Pão de Açúcar and 45 proximity stores. In 2023, it foresees the opening of 100 new stores and, for 2024, the forecast is 125 stores.

GPA emphasizes that the projections and estimates reflect the company’s current strategic and financial plan and may be altered by eventual changes in these plans.

