Haddad leads and Tarcísio isolates himself in 2nd place after rising

A survey by Quaest Consultoria carried out in person, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points out the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) in the leadership of the dispute for the government of the state of São Paulo in the stimulated scenario – when the interviewees receive a previous list of pre -candidates. The PT oscillated by one point, going from 34% in the poll released last month to 33% of voting intentions.

In relation to the previous survey, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) rose six percentage points: from 14% to 20%, isolating himself in 2nd place. Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appears in third, with 15% of voting intentions – before it was 13%. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Blanks and nulls are 15%. Undecided add up to 12%.

The previous survey did not include the names of Carol Vigliar (UP) and Antonio Jorge (DC). The comparison is possible, however, because both candidates do not exceed the margin of error. The Popular Unity candidate appears with 2% of voting intentions, while the Christian Democracy candidate has 1%.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people through face-to-face interviews between the 2nd and 5th of September. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number SP-04685/2022 and cost BRL 131,100.00.

First round

Stimulated scenario

Fernando Haddad (PT): 33%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 20%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 15%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 2%

Antonio Jorge (DC): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 0%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 15%

Undecided: 12%

spontaneous scenario

In the spontaneous version of the survey, when respondents do not receive a list of names, 71% are undecided. In this scenario, Tarcísio and Haddad tie within the margin of error: Bolsonaro’s former minister appears with 12% and the PT, 9%.

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 12%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 9%

Others: 7%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 2%

Undecided: 71%

second round

The Genial/Quaest research carried out three simulations for the second round of the dispute for the government of São Paulo. Haddad beats Tarcísio and Garcia, while the latter two draw.

Scene 1

Fernando Haddad (PT): 42%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 36%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 12%

Undecided: 10%

In the scenario against Rodrigo Garcia, Haddad oscillated negatively by one point in relation to the previous survey. In August, PT appeared with 41% and now has 40%. The toucan has grown. Now appears at 35%. Garcia had 32% last month.

Scenario 2

Fernando Haddad (PT): 40%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 35%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 16%

Undecided: 9%

Garcia and Tarcísio wavered in comparison to their clash in the second round in August. The current governor has lost the numerical lead in relation to Bolsonaro’s former minister, but, again, the two candidates are tied in the margin of error.

Scenario 3

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 30%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 20%

Undecided: 18%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.