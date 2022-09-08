Harmonia bus is robbed and Xanddy appeals to bandits

Singer Xanddy, from the group Harmonia do Samba, in an interview with “Fantástico”. (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

The singer Xanddyfrom the group Harmonia do Samba, used social media this Wednesday (7) to report that his team’s bus was robbed at dawn while they were traveling to perform a show.

According to the musician, the crime took place in the Conde region, on the coast of Bahia. The robbers took the equipment and belongings of the team members. Even for the team to recover from the scare, Xanddy decided to cancel the presentation that would take place in Maragogi, Alagoas.

“This morning our bus was robbed in the Conde region, on the green line, here in Bahia. Our technical team and band were approached by a gang, who took their belongings. Cell phones, computers, HDs”, he said.

In Instagram Stories, he made a request for the robbers to return his team’s work and personal items: “I make an appeal: first, to the authorities, that this be investigated. It seems that this gang has already been operating in the region of Count […] And here is also the appeal to the robbers: that everyone’s items be returned. They are personal items, and there are also work things. Here’s the appeal.”

“Unfortunately, because of this event, there is no condition to do the show today. Our team is psychologically shaken, but still grateful that we are all well, with our physical integrity intact and with our family”, explained the singer. “That’s what really matters. I’m sure we’ll find Maragogi’s fans soon.”