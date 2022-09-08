Harmonia do Samba bus is robbed, and Xanddy cancels show

The musicians, technical staff and other employees who are part of the band Harmonia do Samba, were robbed in the Conde region, Linha Verde, Bahia, in the early hours of Wednesday (7), while traveling to Alagoas, where they would perform.

The suspects surrendered the passengers and stole the group’s personal belongings, electronic equipment such as hard drives, computers and other materials. Despite the scare, no one was injured, and the employees are doing well.

Through Instagram stories, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (7), Xanddy, lead singer of the band, regretted what happened and informed the payers of the show he would do in the city of Maragogi that the event will be postponed or cancelled.

“Unfortunately, because of this incident, there are no conditions to do the show today. Our team is psychologically shaken, but still grateful that we are all well, with intact physical integrity and with the family. It’s what really matters. I’m sure we’ll find Maragogi’s fans soon,” he said.

Carla Perez’s husband also stressed that an investigation should take place because, according to him, there are indications that the gang always carry out robberies on the same road.

“We ask the authorities to investigate this. I believe that other buses, not only band buses, but also tour buses have suffered the same episode. There is also an appeal to the robbers to return their personal and band belongings. They are hard drives, computers with important materials for our work”, he added.