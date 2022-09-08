Harmonia do Samba cancels show after band bus is robbed

posted on 09/07/2022 20:55



Through a note, the group’s press office informed that no member was injured in the approach – (credit: Reproduction/@Xanddyharmonia)

The pagode band Harmonia do Samba canceled the concert schedule after the group’s bus was robbed, in the early hours of Wednesday (7/9), near the Bahian municipality of Conde, which is 181 kilometers from Salvador.

The bandits took personal belongings and equipment from the musicians. Through a note, the group’s press office informed that no member was injured in the approach.





On social media, the leader of Harmonia do Samba, vocalist Xanddy, attributed the cancellation of the performances to a psychological scare. “Unfortunately because of this, there are no conditions to do the show today. Our team is psychologically shaken, but still grateful that we are all well, with intact physical integrity and with the family. It’s what really matters. I’m sure we’ll find Maragogi’s fans soon,” he said.

After reassuring fans, Xanddy demanded greater security, and asked the robbers to return the stolen belongings.

“We ask the authorities to investigate this. I believe that other buses, not only band buses, but also tour buses have suffered the same episode. There is also an appeal to the robbers to return their personal and band belongings. They are HDs, computers with important materials for our work”, published the Harmonia do Samba singer.