Harmonia do Samba’s bus is robbed on its way to a concert in Bahia







Xanddy makes an appeal after the band’s bus is robbed on a road in Bahia Photo: Playback / Instagram

The bus that carried the band’s technical team and musicians Harmony of Samba was robbed at dawn this Wednesday, 7, in the region of Conde, North Coast of Bahia. The group was heading to Alagoas, where they would perform in Maragogi. The event has been cancelled.

The information is from Xanddy, lead singer of the band. Carla Perez’s husband reported, in a video posted on social media, that the gang took the musicians’ personal and professional belongings, including cell phones, computers and hard drives.

“I appeal to the authorities, that this be investigated. It seems that this gang has already been operating in the Conde region. Other buses have already been robbed – I believe they were not bands, but tourist buses -, that this be resolved. to robbers: that everyone’s items be returned,” he asked.

According to the artist, no one was injured in the action of the criminals, but they are all psychologically shaken. A police report has already been registered and the group traveled back to Salvador, where they are with their family.

“The most important thing is that everyone has their lives protected, they are fine, as far as possible. There was no aggression, there was nothing, but it always shakes psychologically”, added Xanddy.