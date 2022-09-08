Health pays tribute to professionals killed by Covid this September 7 – Campos 24 Horas







07/09/2022, 14:25, Photo: Ascom.







A lot of emotion marked the passage of the Municipal Health Department, which was the 13th platoon to parade at the Osório Peixoto Popular Events Center (Cepop), for the celebration of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, this September 7, which was attended by the mayor Wladimir Garotinho and the first lady, Tassiana Oliveira. Doctors, nurses and nursing technicians paid a beautiful tribute to the 25 health professionals who died as a result of Covid-19. (read more below)

The professionals had their names mentioned and, in the end, 25 carrier pigeons were released, moving the audience present. “Our eternal gratitude to these warriors who lost their lives saving other lives”, said the undersecretary of the folder, orthopedic doctor Marcos Gonçalves. (read more below)

The president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), neurosurgeon Arthur Borges, said he felt honored to have worked alongside these professionals who lost their lives to Covid. “Even at the height of the pandemic, when everyone was at home protecting themselves, these professionals were giving their lives working daily to preserve the lives of the population. There are no words or gestures to thank enough to everyone who honored their oath.” (read more below)

In addition to Arthur, the undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations, Genil Alves, paraded through the secretariat; the superintendent of the General Hospital of Guarus (HGG), Vitor Mussi; the superintendent of Management and Planning at FMS, Gilberto Nunes; the superintendent of Invoicing and Finance at FMS, Filipe Mocaiber, among other professionals.