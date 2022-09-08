Health plan cannot disregard epidemic when canceling contract

The health crisis caused by the health epidemic of Covid-19 is not, in itself, a justification for the beneficiary of a health plan to delay the payment of monthly fees. On the other hand, it cannot be disregarded by the company when making the decision to terminate the contract.

Company that has always tolerated delays from beneficiaries chose the moment of the Covid-19 epidemic to cancel contract



With this understanding, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice dismissed the special appeal filed by a health plan that, despite tolerating payment delays since 2005, chose the height of the epidemic to cancel the contract of a couple.

The legal rite required for termination was correctly performed. The company waited 60 days of default and formally communicated the beneficiaries within a reasonable period. At the time of termination, however, all overdue installments were paid, with monetary correction and interest.

When filing the lawsuit, the couple confirmed that the delays predated the Covid-19 epidemic, but that the financial difficulty was caused by necessary repairs to the truck they own, which represents their only source of income. And that the situation was worsened by the health crisis.

For the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul, the operator’s conduct was contradictory, as it accepted payments with delays since 2005, but suddenly decided to terminate the contract at a time when thousands of Brazilians died, many without having access to private healthcare.

Rapporteur at the STJ, Minister Nancy Andrighi agreed. She highlighted that termination due to default should be considered the last measure, and that the duty of good faith requires the health plan operator to act in order to preserve the contractual relationship.

“It should be noted that the pandemic situation does not, in itself, constitute a justification for non-payment, but it is a circumstance that, due to its serious impact on the world socioeconomic situation, cannot be ignored by the contractors, nor by the Judiciary”, he said. the rapporteur. The vote was unanimous.

REsp 2,001,686