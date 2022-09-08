Higher chance of cancer? Check the risks of drinking alcohol

Having more than six drinks a week increases your risk of a number of health problems, including cancer. At least that’s what the new guidelines from the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Dependence (CCSA) point out. Understand how alcohol consumption can negatively influence your health.

“The main message of this project is that when it comes to alcohol, less is better. Everyone should try to reduce their use of alcohol,” said Catherine Paradis, senior research and policy analyst at the CCSA and co-chair of Low Risk Alcohol Canada, according to the CDC portal.

Frequent drinking may increase breast cancer risk

The new findings are significantly different from the 2011 guidelines created by the CCSA. One of the reasons past recommendations were higher was because of the belief that alcohol had some good health benefits for cardiovascular disease.

To give you an idea, alcohol use in Canada causes about 7,000 cases of cancer deaths each year in Canada, according to the report.

Other problems can be found

A Statistics Canada survey released in 2021 shows that many Canadians are not just pouring themselves from a single cup. Nearly one in five respondents to the survey said they consumed five or more drinks – the equivalent of a bottle of wine – on days they reported drinking alcohol in the previous month. The agency says this is higher than before COVID-19.

The CCSA report started before the pandemic, but adults need to know more about the alcohol they buy and how it can affect their health. Cirrhosis, kidney and stomach problems are also mentioned as side effects. There are several digestive disorders that can even affect the mouth, pharynx, esophagus, among others. So try to moderate and reduce your alcohol consumption.