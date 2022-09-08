Honda Hawk 11 registered in Brazil; will the retr sport come?

THE brand new Honda Hawk 11 had your design registered in Brazil. According to information obtained by the MOTOR, the model patent was published at the National Institute of Industrial Property, Inpi, this week. Using the Africa Twin 1100 engine as a base, the classic look sports is scheduled to hit the Japanese market at the end of September, but still not confirmed for any other market.

As we have shown here several times, this type of registration serves to protect the company from possible copies of the design of its products, and does not guarantee by itself that the motorcycle will be sold in Brazil. To MOTORHonda do Brasil said that there is no official information about the motorcycle and stressed that the “patent registration is a safety practice of the brand and has no connection with the confirmation of commercialization of the model in the country”.

SEE TOO:

For now, we’ll have to wait on the future of the Hawk 11. Not even the European market, which usually receives models before, is on the bike’s route so far.

Honda Hawk 11 blue Image: Honda

How is Hawk 11

In addition to the Africa Twin, the Hawk 11 shares the base with the NT 1100 and Rebel 1100. The model is scheduled to hit Japanese stores on September 29 at a price of 1,397,000 yen, which gives something around R$51,000. (quote of the day).

The motorcycle has the same modern twin-cylinder seen on its sisters. This demonstrates how the project was designed for a variety of different segments, now reaching a classic sport-touring. In the Hawk 11, the 1,082 cc engine has a performance very similar to that seen in the Africa Twin, reaching 102 horsepower at 7,500 rpm.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Honda Hawk 11 dashboard Image: Honda

The company emphasizes its effective use at low revs, showing that the focus is on comfort and linearity, with the maximum torque of 10.6 kgfm appearing at 6,250 rpm. The model also has electronic throttle, riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) and traction control.

Honda Hawk 11 flashlight Image: Honda

With the original set of the other bikes, the company’s new classic top of the line takes the twin-cylinder engine in place of the traditional 4-cylinder of the old CB. Although the model is expected to have the dual-clutch automatic transmission at some point (DCT), initial technical information indicates that the Hawk 11 has a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda Hawk 11 riding position Image: Honda

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD