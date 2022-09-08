How and where is Balmoral Castle where Queen Elizabeth II is?

Queen Elizabeth II is under the supervision of doctors at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The situation is considered unusual and there are several indications of the seriousness of the queen’s state of health, the main one being the call for the British royal family to travel to meet the monarch.

She arrived in Balmoral on July 21 for her summer vacation, and last Tuesday she welcomed new Prime Minister Liz Truss. In the photos of the meeting, it was possible to see that the queen had bruises on her hands.

Balmoral is not just a vacation destination for the queen, it is a place of rest and respite. It was at Balmoral that the queen lived important moments: her childhood with her sister Margaret, the marriage proposal of Prince Philip and many holidays with her family. So it may have been the Queen’s own choice to stay there, where she receives medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth II and the castle

For over 150 years, the castle has been used as a resting place for royalty in the country. The property is a private property of the family and does not belong to the Crown. The property has about 50 thousand acres and 150 buildings, cattle ranches, gardens, lakes and lots of green area.

The queen spent a lot of her childhood there. According to Vanity Fair, little Elizabeth played charades, went on picnics, sang Scottish songs and rode a pony with her family. At the age of 12, she learned to fish for salmon and hunt deer in the area, as well as having taught her younger sister, Margaret, to drive on the local streets.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Balmoral Image: Playback/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II spends summers each year at Balmoral, usually arriving in August and returning to London in October. That’s where she was, accompanied by Prince Charles and William and Harry, when Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident.

When in Scotland, the royal family enjoys the estate with barbecues and picnics, fishing, horseback riding, hunting and parties such as the traditional Ghillies Ball. The queen, however, often works even while on vacation at the castle, holding audiences, public events and receiving her daily “red boxes”, which contain important documents and updates on the government.

“I think grandma is happiest there. I believe she really loves the Highlands. It’s a lovely place for grandma and grandpa where we can visit and have space to breathe and run,” said the princess. Eugenie, granddaughter of the queen, about the monarch’s relationship with the place, in the documentary “Our Queen At Ninety”.

Important moments with Prince Philip

Around 1944, Philip Mountbatten, Elizabeth’s distant cousin, began visiting Balmoral and catching the young monarch’s attention. The two became close and, rumor has it, became engaged at the estate in 1946, years before Elizabeth became queen.

Elizabeth and Philip were married on November 20 of the following year, in London, and spent part of their honeymoon in Birkhall, one of the properties on the Balmoral estate. Today, the house is occupied by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral Image: Reproduction/Royal UK

“It’s lovely and peaceful to be here now. Philip is reading on the sofa. Susan is stretching by the fireplace, and Rummy is sleeping in his box by the fire. […] This is paradise!” Elizabeth wrote in a letter to her mother at the time.

After Elizabeth became queen in 1952, it became the family’s favorite place to spend summers and relax away from the strains of the monarchy. Prince Philip has always been very interested in Balmoral. He has followed the implementation of a green renewable energy production program at the site, and he also likes to know about the care of the property’s livestock.

Philip was responsible for suggesting a different control of the heating system for when the castle was empty: based on rising humidity rather than falling temperature, with the intention of protecting fabrics, paintings and furniture. He also redesigned Balmoral’s gardens, developed a vegetable garden and planted oak trees near the cricket ground.

In addition, he idealized the recovery of an area of ​​forest on the property in the 1970s. The area of ​​regeneration has been expanding since then and is monitored by researchers and scientists.

After Philip’s death last year, the Queen spent a few days of mourning at Balmoral.

History of Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle was purchased in 1852 by Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandmother, for Prince Albert. They became enchanted with the Scottish Highlands during a visit in 1842 and decided to buy property there.

As soon as the negotiations ended, the couple decided to rebuild the property, as the purchase did not suit the needs of the royal family. The architect chosen was William Smith, architect of the city of Aberdeen. The new castle was built in another location so that the monarchs could occupy the old house while the new one was built.

The foundation stone of Balmoral Castle was laid by Queen Victoria on 28 September 1853 and can still be found at the site. Before that, she signed a parchment recording the date, placed the paper in a bottle along with coins from the period and inserted it into a hole under the spot where the stone now stands.

Balmoral Castle was completed in 1856, and the old building was demolished. After the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, the Balmoral estates were passed in will to King Edward VII and thereafter to his successors.

open for visits

In addition to the public visitation at certain times of the year, it is possible to stay in the lands of Balmoral. There are several chalets that can be rented and activities such as land expeditions, racing, fishing and golf.

Balmoral Castle: What the Royal Family’s Estate in Scotland Looks Like