How the Biz 125 got the new color of the 2023 model

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

Between new releases and mere punctual updates, Honda continues to present its bikes as model 2023. The ball of the time is the Biz 125, one of the biggest successes in the history of the brand in Brazil. See how the 2023 Honda Biz turned out.

Biz 125 model 2023

Biz 125 had very specific changes. To be more precise, they only changed colors and graphics. The main news and the matte silver color addition, which joins the already known bicolor white and blue, red and pearly white. That is, the 2023 model is available in 4 color options.

biz 125 2023 silver

Matte silver is the new color of the Biz 125, a novelty in the 2023 model. For the rest, the cub maintains the set that we already know well.

Elsewhere, Biz follows as we already know. stands out for the practicality, with good compartment under the seat, hook on the fairing to carry bags and backpacks, seat opening in the contact key and 12V socket. As an exclusivity in relation to the 110i, the 125cc still has digital panel (and with ECO indicator) and alloy wheels.

Another trademark of the model is the semi-automatic clutch, which eliminates the use of the lever when changing gears. In addition, the transmission is the traditional one, with four gears down.

O motor also remains unchanged. It has 124.9 cm³, one cylinder and air cooling. Thus, it delivers 9.2 hp of power and 1.04 kgf.m of torque. Power is by electronic injection.

In our last test, Biz surprised by the economy. When riding in the city, and respecting the ECO mode, the Biz 125 made more than 70 km per liter. To ensure we took several measurements and the result was repeated – see here.

honda biz 125 2023 silver under seat space

12V socket, panel with ECO function, hook on the fairing, space under the seat, large wheels to ‘swallow’ potholes in the streets. Biz 125 continues to bet on the recipe for success in 2023

See too:

How much does the Biz model 2023 cost

Biz 2023 hits stores over the course of September and has 3 year warranty, with no mileage limit. Plus, it has free Pro Honda oil in seven revisions.

Other colors of the Biz 125 model 2023: Red, White/Blue and Pearl White

Available in a single version, the new Biz 125 has suggested price of BRL 13,110, excluding freight or insurance charges, in any of the colors. Already in stores the price found should be a little higher. According to FIPE, the 2022 0km model costs an average of R$16,407.

