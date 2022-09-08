How to have a Nubank virtual card?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank provides users with a virtual card, in addition to the physical card. This feature is widely used by digital banks and can be an advantage, as this tool ensures faster and safer access.

But despite being common among digital banks, some people do not know what it is. The virtual card works like a second debit or credit card, that is, it has a number, security code and expiration date connected to the same limit and invoice as the physical card.

Thus, through virtual form, it is possible to shop online safely and use it exclusively for this type of purchase. It is worth mentioning that any user can purchase this service, just follow the following steps:

Access the application; Select the “my cards” tab; Click on “create virtual card”; After that, just name the card.

After following this step by step the card will be ready to use.

What is the difference between the two cards?

First, what changes from the physical card to the virtual one is the number, security code and validity.

But other than that, both cards share the same purchase limit and the same invoice. In this way, before making any purchase, whether online or not, it is necessary to check if there is a balance in the account.

Virtual card benefits

Check out the main advantages offered by Nubank:

In case of problems with your physical card, the virtual card remains active for online purchases;

The virtual card can be unlocked within 4 days after registration, that is, it is not necessary to wait for the physical card to arrive;

The virtual card is not disposable, that is, it is possible to use it in applications and websites to make payments without changing all entries;

It is possible to generate the card through the bank application and avoid queues and bureaucratic processes;

The virtual card is like a second card as it is linked with the same limit and invoice as the physical card.

