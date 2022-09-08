how was the afternoon of parades and demonstrations in Brazil

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have gathered on Avenida Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, and on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, since late Wednesday morning (7) for the celebrations of the bicentennial of Independence. In addition to supporting the president, protesters called for more transparency in the elections. There are also records of the acts in other capitals across the country.

After participating in the civic-military parade in Brasília, the president headed to Rio de Janeiro, where he gave a speech to supporters on Copacabana beach. Before, Bolsonaro participated in a motorcycle and watched the military presentations in commemoration of 200 years of Independence of Brazil.

“We want you to have more and more freedom to decide our future. At this moment of decision, and you know that we are slaves to our decisions, pay close attention. We are in a government that believes in God, in military institutions and which owes loyalty to the people. I am sure that we will have a much better government in the re-election. Thank you very much for the fantastic moment we are experiencing. responsibly,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by General Braga Netto (PL), vice president on the plate, Pastor Silas Malafaia and businessman Luciano Hang. There was also former Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello, now a candidate for federal deputy.

Also in his speech, Bolsonaro took the opportunity to defend Hang and other businessmen targeted by the Federal Police for coup messages on WhtasApp. “Today I was with the businessmen accused of being scammers. For God’s sake. They had their privacy violated.

We want entrepreneurs and you to have the freedom to decide your future,” he said.

At the concentration, protesters protested in defense of the nursing salary floor, barred by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The minister suspended the law sanctioned by President Bolsonaro that creates the floor. “Nurses on the street, Barroso, it’s your fault!” shouted some of the protesters, wearing white coats and clown noses.

After the speech, the president informed that he would go to Maracanã, where he intends to watch the game Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield, valid for the semifinals of Libertadores da América. Bolsonaro should be accompanied by Senator Romário (PL). “Today I will be at Maracanã watching another Flamengo victory. (…) We will see our Flamengo win, be world champion there in Qatar”, added Bolsonaro.

Shortly after the president’s speech, the crowd began to disperse along the Copacabana beachfront.

Protesters march on Paulista, in São Paulo

In Sao Paulo, the meeting took place in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). Most of the protesters were dressed in green and yellow and used Brazilian flags. Groups carried posters, some written in English, Spanish and French, criticizing ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and with requests for a printed vote with public counts.

Avenida Paulista gathers crowd in acts of September 7 | Sebastiao Moreira / EFE

The president did not participate in person in the acts in São Paulo. There was an expectation that Bolsonaro would deliver a speech by video. But, around 5 pm, the president of the Nas Ruas movement, Tomé Abduch, said that technical problems did not make it possible to establish a live link to the act on Avenida Paulista.

In the late afternoon, rain dispersed the crowd that was still there. To the sound of axé and carnival rhythms, a group of protesters remained around the Nas Ruas car even underwater until 5:30 pm.

Earlier, the candidate for government by the Republicans, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas, supported by Bolsonaro, spoke at one of the electric trios. “We are here to celebrate prosperity, to celebrate the future. You don’t know the energy you give us”, said the candidate.

Also during his speech, Freitas took the opportunity to praise Bolsonaro’s performance in the Presidency of the Republic. “A country that had a firm and strong leadership by a president who was committed to his people, who brought back green and yellow, family values. Independence is not simply a word. It is a matter of attitude, a way of life,” he added. .

In addition to Freitas, other allies of Bolsonaro in the state also participate in the acts in São Paulo. Among them, Marcos Pontes, former Minister of Science and Technology who is seeking a seat in the Senate, in addition to Captain Conte Lopes, candidate for state deputy, and Sérgio Camargo, candidate for federal deputy.

“I see [as manifestações] like a patriotic thing, and that’s what it has to be. Today is a day of truce, when we have to work for the country, after all it is the bicentennial of Independence”, said Marcos Pontes.

Candidate for reelection, deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) also participated in the act on Paulista. In her assessment, this will be the “last time that supporters of President Bolsonaro will have to take to the streets”. “I have a feeling that maybe this is the last time it will be necessary to return to the streets,” said the deputy.

Earlier, members of social movements and entities linked to the left participated in the Grito dos Excluídos, in Praça da Sé, in São Paulo. A breakfast was served to homeless people.

Programming in Rio featured military presentations

The event’s schedule in Rio de Janeiro began late in the morning, with a line of 22 ships from the Brazilian Navy and friendly nations that left Barra da Tijuca towards the Copacabana sea. Cannon salvos were fired at the Fort and several supporters of the president arrived on jetskis.

Throughout the morning, Army bands played in the neighborhoods of Flamengo, Lagoa, Madureira, Méier, São Cristóvão, Sulacap and Urca. At the Posto 6 station, in Copabacana, Bolsonaro will accompany the air show of the CEU Squadron and the presentation of music bands.

Airplane presentation took place on Copacabana beach / EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Then, the free jump team of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, “Os Cometas”, reinforced by members of the “Equipe Falcão”, from the Brazilian Air Force, will perform a demonstration with landing on the beach. At 4 pm, approximately the time of the Proclamation of Independence, the Brazilian fleet and artillery stationed at Fort Copacabana executed 21-gun salutes in honor of Brazil’s Bicentennial of Independence.

September 7 demonstrations also take place in other capitals

In the rest of the country, crowds took to streets and avenues to participate in the September 7 demonstrations.

In Curitiba, thousands of people dressed in green and yellow and with Brazilian flags gather on this Sete de Setembro afternoon at the Civic Center, in Curitiba. The act, carried out in the midst of the celebrations for the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, is in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection.

Act in support of President Jair Bolsonaro occupies several blocks of Avenida Cândido de Abreu, in the Civic Center, in Curitiba. | Letícia Akemi/Gazeta do Povo

Already in Florianopolissupporters mobilized at the warehouse on Avenida Beira-Mar Norte, in the central region, with green-and-yellow t-shirts, flags and banners with slogans.

Similar acts took place in savior is at Maceió (Alagoas), where protesters raised signs asking for the auditable printed vote with “public count”, criticism of the STF, support for President Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to other slogans.

In Maceió, an act of the Grito dos Excluídos was also recorded, with protesters against the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

In Pernambuco, Bolsonaro allies are concentrated in the capital Recife. There, candidates Anderson Ferreira (PL) and Gilson Machado (PL), running for the state government and the Senate, distributed campaign materials and asked the protesters for votes.

In Belo Horizonte, protesters gathered in Praça da Liberdade. The president’s supporters again asked for a printed and auditable vote and criticized the actions of STF ministers.