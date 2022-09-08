‘I didn’t lose my libido’, says Maria Beltrão on her 51st birthday

Reproduction/Globe – 07.30.2022 Maria Beltrão during ‘É de Casa’

Maria Beltrão turns 51 this Wednesday (7) and evaluated the importance of libido and vanity in her personal life. The presenter of “É de Casa” said that she faced some difficulties in the pre-menopause period, but stressed that “she did not lose her libido”.

“I haven’t lost my libido. Thank you love, Luciano, I love you so much”, she said in an interview with “Gshow”, referring to her husband, lawyer Luciano Saldanha. “Each one is each one, but in the pre-menopause it started to fail there, I kept an eye out. I started to sleep badly. Said and done. When I started the replacement I already felt better”, she explained.

When talking about vanity in the new cycle, Beltrão declared that he feels like “a big woman, for better or for worse” and explained that he is in favor of aesthetic procedures, such as botox. However, the presenter also reported trauma after performing liposuction in her youth.

“I love botox. On the body, the only thing I did was a lipo, very young, it went wrong and I was traumatized. My belly started to make a strange fold. My husband thinks I look beautiful. But as soon as I’m on vacation, I’m going to operate on this belly. She’s sad”, he added between laughs.

Maria had a daughter with Luciano, Ana, and also recalled the pregnancy loss of two babies in the interview. “I always wanted to have four children. After Ana, I lost two pregnancies at the beginning, I was devastated. I have two children in heaven, I have Ana, my stepdaughter. [Bia], which I borrow, so I say I have four. What I imagined from life is that I would have four children,” she pointed out.

