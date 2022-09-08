“I would be in the final”; Palmeiras fans “forget” Gabigol, Arrascaeta and believe that if another Flame holder played in Abel’s team, they would be in the decision

In the vice-leadership of Brazilian championship with 44 points, Flamengo is seven points behind the leader. under the command of Dorival Juniorthe team remains alive in the two competitions it disputes, in addition to the Brazilianthey being the Brazil’s Cup and the America’s Liberators. This is largely the responsibility of the board, which managed to invest in good names in the market.

In the last window, for example, O Mais Querido brought names like: Arturo Vidal, Everton Cebolinha, Erick Pulga and Guillermo Varela. Faced with this, the team from Rio de Janeiro managed to assemble a competitive squad and leave good names on the bench. One step away from the final Liberators cupas it won the first match against Velez by 4 to 0, the Flamengo decides the spot at home.

And last Tuesday (6), he saw one of the main rivals of the season be eliminated at home. O palm trees drew 2-2 in Allianz Parque in front of Atletico-PRafter losing the first match, being disqualified in an aggregate score by 3 to 2. And on social networks, Alviverde fans highlighted that if the board of the São Paulo team had invested in hiring Pedro would be in the final.

“Palmeiras didn’t know how to renew at the opening of the window so they didn’t go to the final. If I had hired Pedro or cano I would have been in the final”, highlighted. And another fan palm trees, Roberto Brandãofollowed the same line. “Palmeiras needs some ready players too, someone who arrives to solve it. If you had a striker like Pedro, Cano, Calleri… Flaco will take a long time to adapt…”, concluded.