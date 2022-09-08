Presenter criticized the singer and said that she was not an example

after the presenter little mouse criticize the singer anita publicly last Monday (5). the comedian Whindersson Nunes took charge of the situation and decided to defend the funkeira on her Twitter profile, sending a message to the communicator.

It all started when Mouse commented on the singer’s participation in the international awards “VM”. At the festivity, Anitta performed on the main stage with the song “Envolver” and also won the award for “Best Latin Video”. However, the news did not seem to have impressed the commander of the “Programa do Ratinho”.

During the broadcast of the attraction, the presenter stated that the singer was not an example of a woman: “I don’t agree with some things that Anitta does. I think it’s exaggerated, there’s no need. That’s all, she has talent, she doesn’t need certain things. I don’t think Anitta is an example for anyone… I wouldn’t want a granddaughter of mine to follow Anitta’s examples“, shot.

While the famous did not comment on the matter, Whindersson wasted no time sending an indirect to the eldest: “I wouldn’t want to have a grandson like Mouse”, mocked the boy, who won the support of both his fans and the singer.