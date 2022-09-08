Iga beats Pegula and completes women’s semifinals at US Open – 07/09/2022

For a moment, the continuation of the world’s number 1 in US Open seemed to be in serious danger. the tennis player of the house Jessica Pegulaeighth in the ranking, came out in front, opening 3/2 and 30/0, with a break in advantage, and was the most solid tennis player on the court. Iga Swiatek, however, reacted, finding his sneakers again and counting on a meteoric fall from the rival. Thus, the 21-year-old from Poland opened the gap and, after a very tough second set, triumphed by 6/3 and 7/6(4), advancing to the semifinals of the US Open.

With Iga’s classification, the women’s semis of the New York tournament are complete. At the top of the key, Swiatek will face the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Czech Karolina Pliskova by 6/1 and 7/6(4) also on Wednesday. At the bottom, the spot in the final will go to the French Caroline Garcia (#17), who comes on a 13-win streak, or the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (#5), runner-up at Wimbledon, who this Tuesday surpassed Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, the tennis player who took Serena Williams out of the US Open.

How did it happen

The match started evenly, but with the consistency of Pegula getting the better of most of the rallies against Iga. It was like this, with the Polish mistakes, that the American got the first break of the game. Jessica opened 3/2 and had 30/0 in her service when everything started to go wrong for her. The American started to make several mistakes, and soon Swiatek took control of the match. The world number 1 won 16 of the 18 points after the 30/0, turning the score around and shooting to 6/3 in the first set.

The second set started with Iga breaking Pegula once again, but a bad game from the number 1 put the American in the game again. The house tennis player, however, did not take advantage. With more unforced errors, she gave chances to Iga, who broke once again with a winning return and opened 2/1. Pegula didn’t give up and returned the break again, and the partial remained balanced, with beautiful points, but also with highs and lows of both. Swiatek had another break in the lead, opening 4/3, but again lost his serve in the sequence. The same happened when number 1 opened 5/4 and then 6/5. Pegula was saved until he forced the tie-break.

The trend continued in the tiebreaker game, with the first five points won by the returners. Just when Iga landed a great first serve, Pegula failed to return, leaving the Pole to open 4/2. It was the advantage number 1 needed.

.

