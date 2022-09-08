Imbrochable and comparison between wives: Bolsonaro’s sexist statements on September 7

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) led the chorus of ‘unbroken’ while speaking during the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence, this Wednesday 7th, in Brasília. It was not the only sexist moment of the ex-captain who, soon after, compared the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, with the wife of former president Lula (PT), the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja.

“We can make a lot of comparisons, even with the first ladies,” Bolsonaro said. “It’s not by my side. she often [Michelle] is in front of me”.

To supporters, the president cited what he considers his wife’s virtues, such as being a Christian and defending her family, and avoided highlighting Janja’s characteristics.

Soon after, the former captain suggested that all single men should get married. “And I’ve been talking to single men who are tired of being unhappy. Look for a woman, a princess, marry her, to be even happier”.

The president also used the event to criticize the Federal Supreme Court and discredit election polls that point to his defeat in this year’s election.

“We know that we face a struggle between good and evil, the evil that lasted for 14 years in our country and that now wants to return to the scene of the crime,” Bolsonaro said. “They won’t. The people are on our side, they are on the side of good. The people know what they want. The will of the people will be present on the 2nd of October”.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the presence of supporters to pressure STF ministers who have taken decisions contrary to his wishes.

“I have asked for strength to resist and courage to decide. You can be sure, it’s everyone’s obligation to play within the four lines of our Constitution “, added Bolsonaro. “With a re-election, we will bring into these four lines all those who dare to stay out of it.”

Michelle, on the other hand, spoke for less than five minutes and appealed to the religious speech.

“We are fighting for the greater good that is our family and our freedom. We are fighting for principles and values ​​that God has established on earth,” said the first lady. “We are not here for power and much less for status. We are about to fulfill a calling and a purpose.”