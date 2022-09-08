In Brasília, Walter Carneiro Júnior will defend the strengthening of the SUS | NowMS

In Brasília, if elected on October 2, Walter Carneiro Júnior (PP) will defend the strengthening of the SUS (Unified Health System) from the implementation of actions aimed at the public health sector.

The progressive candidate emphasizes that SUS is a heritage of the Brazilian people that is always being improved to better serve the population.

“As a federal deputy, I will support its strengthening and the necessary measures for its better functioning, such as the implementation of regionalization, the guarantee of the full functioning of the Family Health program and the expansion of access to elective surgeries, consultations and specialized exams”, he guarantees. .

Walter Carneiro is running for office on the slate whose candidate for the State Government is the former Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), and for the Senate, federal deputy Tereza Cristina (PP-MS).

A survey by the Datafolha institute, released earlier this month, shows that health is the topic that most interests the population in electoral debates this year.

Health appears first in the list of priorities with 34% of citations, followed by Education (24%), Employment and Income (17%) and Combating Corruption (10%).

One of the proposals is to strengthen the SUS from a financial point of view, gradually increasing the Union’s participation in the funding of the body, with greater integration between the federal government, states and municipalities.

“We are also going to work to adjust the readjustment of the SUS table, bringing into reality the payment of costs for services provided to the population”, adds Walter Carneiro Júnior, who has traveled all over the state to hear suggestions from the population and disseminate his proposals.