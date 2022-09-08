In Rio, Bolsonaro talks about “extirpating” Lula from public life

President also stated that he is not a “thief” and that “leftists are empty heads” in an act on September 7

President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has to be “excised” of public life. He made the statement during a political event in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022).

“Compare Brazil with the countries of South America, compare it with Venezuela, compare it with what is happening in Venezuela and compare it with Nicaragua. What do these countries have in common? […] They are friends with each other. All the heads of state of these nations are friends of the 9 fingers that dispute the election in Brazil. It’s not just going back to the crime scene. These kind of people have to be extirpated from public life.“, said.

Watch:

The president further stated that “leftists” have no arguments, that “are empty heads, people who have nothing to add”. At that moment, Bolsonaro’s supporters started shouting “Squid thief, your place is in prison”.

The Chief Executive also referred to Lula and the PT with the expression of returning to “crime scene” during a political act in Brasilia.

“We know that we face a struggle between good and evil. The evil that lasted for 14 years in our country, that almost broke our country and that now wants to return to the scene of the crime. They won’t. The people are on our side, the people are on the side of good, the people know what they want”, he said at the time.

The demonstration with campaign speech was held after a civic military event that was part of the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. The 7th of September acts began in Brasília, on the morning of this Wednesday (7.set).

In Rio, Bolsonaro addressed a electric trio rented by pastor Silas Malafaia. The trio stayed on the edge of Copacabana, at the time Copacabana Palace.

He again spoke out against abortion andgender ideology”. He also stated that his government protects private property and the family.

“I’m not very polite, I swear, but I’m not a thief,” Bolsonaro said.

Read more about the 7th of September:

STF

Unlike September 7, 2021, Bolsonaro did not directly criticize STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers. However, he mentioned the Court and the “4 lines of the Constitution”, an expression he has already used to criticize ministers.

“You know what’s going on. Our government does not allow any control of social media. Social media came to free our population, wait for a re-election for you to see if everyone will not play within the 4 lines of the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said.

The Chief Executive also reiterated that today the population knows how the STF works. At the mention of the Court, the protesters booed. “Knowledge sets you free. Knowledge makes us gain heights. Knowledge guarantees our freedom”.

POWERDATA

In the pre-September 7th electoral framework, the poll PowerDate held from 4 to 6 September showed stability in voting intentions for the presidential succession. According to the survey, in the 1st round, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 37%. There is an advantage of 6 percentage points in favor of Lula.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.