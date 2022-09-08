In Rio, Ipec indicates that the fight for the Senate should be between Romário and Ceciliano

An Ipec poll for the Senate race in Rio de Janeiro released on Tuesday night, the 6th, brought the news that Romário leads handily, with 32 points and the other candidates tie for second place, ranging between 7 or 8 points.

The highlight was the continuous growth of Lula’s candidate in the state, André Ceciliano (PT), and the retreat of Alessandro Molon (PSB) — who, it seems, has reached his ceiling. For those who know politics, especially in Rio de Janeiro, nothing new was expected.

Molon was and, by the looks of it, will always be a good driver of votes for any slate of deputies, but his base and penetration do not reach or go beyond the borders of the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, which yesterday gave great prestige to the fundraising show for his campaign. promoted by Caetano Veloso and his wife Paula Lavigne.

André Ceciliano, a politician who made a career at Alerj, where he is currently serving his fourth term and has experience of two terms as mayor of Paracambi, a municipality in the Baixada Fluminense, is known as an articulating politician, who moves with ease between all ideological fields and manages to mediate conflicts between divergences and obtain adequate solutions.

A good example of this was his election to the presidency of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro amid the chaos caused by the removal of former governor Wilson Witzel.

Apparently, with the beginning of electoral radio and television programs, Ceciliano can finally become known in the state and face the other candidates who have a recall of previous elections much greater than his own.

The campaign’s strategy, of categorically stating that he is Lula’s only senator in the state, seems to have paid off and may come as a surprise to Romário, who has so far been sailing in a brigadier sky. The campaign has finally started.