In the country of the imbrochables, it is the game to harass a live reporter – 07/09/2022

Bolsonarismo, more than a system of violence and death, is an aesthetic regime that celebrates a concept of masculinity above everything and everyone.

The central political subject of Bolsonarismo is a kind of infallible man: in bed, on the street, at work, at home.

The world is his and to him all must bow.

In Bolsonarism, the hierarchy of the traditional family is central, hence the importance of the role played by Damares.

Dad commands, Mom obeys.

If Dad wants to go out and harass a reporter live outside the Maracanã, that’s fine. Daddy can do anything.

Long live the family!

Where’s my slipper, you bitch?

This food is awful. Tomorrow fancies more.

I’m going out with the guys, I don’t know what time I get back and it doesn’t matter where I go.

Wake up, bitch, I’m horny. If you don’t wake up, go anyway.

The idea of ​​masculinity in Bolsonarismo is an idea that is based on the circulation of fear, aggression, harassment, beatings and death.

An idea that emphasizes the veneration of the erect phallus, the concrete basis of all life, inferior only, but not always, to a diabolical idea of ​​God.

Women have always been abused, raped and murdered. That’s not news.

The novelty is that now the abuser feels authorized to do it freely, live, on national TV – as did the coward, whose name we still don’t know, with ESPN reporter Jessica Dias at the Maracanã’s door this 7th of September.

This is the watermark that Bolsonarismo leaves in each day-to-day scene. The violent force of a kind of man for whom the world was made.

Long live the family!

On behalf of my daughters I vote “yes”.