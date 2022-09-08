In the top scoring season, Pedro surpasses Zico and Gabigol’s marks for Flamengo in Libertadores

The magical season of Pedro, from Flamengo, was crowned with an even more special touch. With the goal scored against Vélez Sarsfield-ARG this Wednesday, shirt 21 reached the top scorer year of his career and, in addition, became the player of Rubro-Negro with the most goals in a single edition of the Libertadores Cup.

The striker simply overtook Zico and Gabigol, two of the greatest idols in the club’s history, to start leading the brand. Now, Pedro has 24 goals this season – 12 of those made in the Libertadores Cup.

The midfielder and the striker scored in eleven opportunities in the editions of, respectively, 1981 and 2021. Pedro’s record could get even bigger, as the striker will possibly still play in the final against Athletico Paranaense, in Guayaquil-EQU .

The goal also made Pedro tie with Zico himself in Flamengo’s historic top scorer in Libertadores – both with 16 balls in the net in this ranking. Gabigol, with 27, is the leader of the list.

Before, the top-scoring season of the shirt 21’s career had been in 2020, the first for Flamengo, when he scored 23 goals in 54 games.

CALL IN SIGHT?

​The top-scoring season of Pedro’s career comes just before the call-up of the Brazilian National Team. This Friday, Tite will call players for friendlies against Tunisia and Ghana.

Pedro is one of the most rated players to appear on the list and he still hopes to go to Qatar to represent Canarinho.