Incorporated, Irma makes macabre prediction for Zé Leôncio

Another time Cramullhão attacks and incorporates in Irma in the soap opera Pantanal

Since getting involved with Trindade (Gabriel Sater), Irma (Camila Morgado) is no longer the same in novel Pantanal. Now that she is pregnant… Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei) has taken over from her ex and makes the sinister predictions on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

The next time will even make the cattle king desperate because everyone is worried about the disappearance of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos). After fighting with his father, the pawn decided to go out riding alone. At this point Lucas fell straight into a trap for Tenório’s gunman (Murilo Benício) to shoot him squarely in the chest.

Even though he was rescued by a mysterious figure, at the same moment José Lucas was shot, José Leôncio felt it. That’s why he will be the most nervous in the search for news. While everyone is thinking about how to find the pawn, Irma will say completely out of the blue:

“There’s no use looking for him. – Irma will say with attentive eyes and evil expression on her face.

“For God’s sake… Don’t tell me such a thing. It’s not enough for him to think that Zé Lucas has died… — Filó (Dira Paes) will say, frightened, referring to Zé Leôncio who will be in agony.

“He’s not dead. But it won’t be found. — You will warn Irma.

Angry, but deep down scared, Mariana will tell her daughter to stop talking nonsense in the midst of the high tension in the family.

“It’s not me I’m talking about. “It will hit the Cramullion inside Irma. – I am telling the truth. It’s no use looking for them, because you won’t find them. — Coming to her senses, the pregnant woman will say that the recent comments were not hers. It’s like everything is whispered.

FEAR WILL CONTINUE

In the novel Pantanal, at this very moment, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will arrive on the scene looking for Juma (Alanis Guillen) and the Cramulhão will give new proof of its power.

“She’s in the river, standing on the boat. She’s on the boat… Calling for the Old Man from the River. But he’s pretending he’s not listening…