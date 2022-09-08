INDEPENDENCE: Check the order of the September 7th parade in Porto Velho

The State of Rondônia holds the traditional civic parade on September 7 to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. The parade in Porto Velho takes place on Avenida Imigrantes and will start at 5 pm this Wednesday (7). Among those involved in organizing the event are, in addition to the State of Rondônia and Porto Velho City Hall, the Federal Police – PF, Federal Highway Police – PRF and the Brazilian Army – EB.

The expectation this year is to receive around 6 thousand people, since the date marks the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil. At least eight points around the region were closed for the civic parade.

According to the coordinator of activities for the week of the Fatherland, Colonel Rodrigues, “some streets and avenues in Porto Velho are already closed or partially closed since last Thursday, 1st, for the assembly of the stage and bleachers to receive the public on Avenida Imigrantes”, he explained.

PARADE ORDER:

three blocks

Starting at 5pm

1 block:

– navy

– Army

– Aeronautics

– PM

– BM

– FEDERAL POLICE

– PRF

– Federal prison guard

– Criminal Police

– Car parade

– air parade

2 block:

Education

8 state schools

4 municipal

ORDER OF SCHOOLS:

Rio Madeira Municipal School

San Pedro Municipal School

Pedro Batalha Municipal School

Olavo Pires Municipal School

Tiradentes College of the Military Police UNIT I

Tiradentes College of the Military Police UNIT II

Daniel Neri State Elementary School

Carmela Dutra State High School

Brasília State Full-Time School

Juscelino Kubischek State School

Tancredo Neves State School

Captain Cláudio Manoel da Costa State Elementary and Secondary School.